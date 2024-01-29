Turmeric Board will start functioning this season: BJP MP

Hyderabad: BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri announced on Monday, January 29, that the National Turmeric Board will start functioning this season and promised to establish an office with four senior IAS officers.

In a meeting that was conducted at the Market Yard, he asserted that the Union Government has planned to spend Rs 200 crore on infrastructure facilities to increase turmeric exports.

While advising farmers to cultivate the crop using organic methods to avoid fungus and pesticides, he urged the state government to extend support to farmers. Dharmapuri hoped that the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PFBY) would be implemented to provide crop insurance.

Further, he also urged the government to implement the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) when turmeric prices witness a dip in the market.

The National Turmeric Board was established in October last year, primarily to “provide leadership on turmeric-related matters, augment the efforts, and facilitate greater coordination with the Spices Board and other government agencies in the development and growth of the turmeric sector,” according GOI’s online press release page.

The current value of turmeric exports is Rs 1,600 crore, which is expected to rise to Rs 8,300 crore by 2030.