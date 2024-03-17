It’s payback time for BRS as candidates desert KCR

History seems to be repeating for K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Bharatiya Rastra Samithi (BRS). The former Chief Minister of Telangana, KCR as he is popularly known, is all set to get ‘paid back in his own coin’ as the adage goes without much effort in this case. The issue in question is the desertions from the BRS Party post its debacle in the November 2023 Telangana State Legislative Assembly.

What is prompting the defection of party leaders is the ensuing General Elections to the Lok Sabha and the ‘low morale’ of the KCR family run party. While KCR is still smarting under the huge blow of losing power after a decade, his close family members and a handful of trusted leaders apart, many are seeking greener pastures.

ED officials taking BRS MLC Kavitha to Delhi after arrest.

The arrest of his daughter K Kavitha by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the infamous ‘Delhi liquor scam’ on charges of money laundering under the provisions of the PMLA will only compound the problems in the regional party that was floated by KCR in 2001 to fight for a separate statehood for Telangana. With the Telangana sentiment at the lowest ebb, after a decade of the state formation, KCR and the party will find it hard to whip up some sympathy on that count too.

If KCR adopted ‘Operation Akarshan’ in 2015, just after his TRS party managed to narrowly come to power (63 out of 119 seats) in the new State of Telangana in June 2014 to bolster his strength, this time around, his party leaders are getting lured by the Cong(I) and the BJP, mostly by their own initiative. The situation has come to such a pass that the BRS, which had the highest number of 9 out of 17 LS members is finding it difficult to get candidates to fight in most of the Parliamentary constituencies. Political analysts are quick to rub salt into the wounds of KCR by giving his BRS a maximum of two seats.

On the other hand, its sitting member from Zaheerabad Lok Sabha, B B Patil defected and got a BJP ticket this time while in Nagarkurnool (reserved) seat, its MP, Ramulu joined the BJP and managed to bargain a ticket for his son Bharat Prasad. The desertions, which had begun as a trickle, are expected to gather momentum in the next few weeks and reach a peak post the LS election results. The big question then would be to defect to the Cong (I) or the BJP.

The Cong (I) too has bagged a few TRS leaders. Chevella MP, Ranjith Reddy, who was given the BRS ticket again has reportedly joined the Cong (I) in the presence of its national leaders in Delhi today. The BJP has fielded Konda Vishveshwar Reddy while the Congress is yet to announce its candidate.

Many others are known to be knocking at its doors. Prominent among them being the former minister and rich businessman, Ch Malla Reddy, who along with family members are under severe scrutiny from the government on violations in constructions in the education empire which runs into over a dozen colleges offering all professional courses in and around Hyderabad.

The BRS Legislator and strong leader from Hyderabad, Danam Nagender (Khairatabad constituency) is also rumoured to join the Cong (I). Speculation arose after his meeting with the CM, Dy CM, Bhatti Vikramarka and minister, Uttam Kumar Reddy a couple of days ago. One more sitting MP of BRS from Warangal, P Dayakar, who was denied a ticket this time is also making a beeline to the Congress. But, being in power and not lacking in leaders within, the grand old party has the luxury of being selective for the moment.

However, given that it just secured 64 out of the 119 seats and enjoys a wafer thin majority in the Assembly the Congress has two options—secure the support of the Asaduddin Owaisi led AIMIM or launch its own strategy to lure back several of its legislators who defected to the BRS under KCR’s operation Akarshan. The former looks easier as the AIMIM’s tested stand has been to be on the ruling party side. With its 7 legislators, the A Revanth Reddy government will have no problems of stability.

Therefore, for the moment, the BJP is both ‘luring and aggressively poaching’ from the dispirited BRS camp. The Saffron Party senses a huge opportunity to cash in on the weak BRS and perceived Modi wave in Telangana. However, it’s falling short badly in putting up strong candidates from within its ranks, hence targeting BRS.

The reasons for BJP finding itself in a spot are of its own making. Its tacit understanding with the KCR party over the several elections in a way stunted the growth of the party and leadership. Even, the huge spurt in vote share it got in the GHMC elections of 2021 under Bandi Sanjay, which could have been translated to a very good show in the November 2023 Assembly polls was partly undone by the Delhi leadership action. By removing Bandi Sanjay and giving the reins to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and a tacit understanding with BRS, the BJP floundered in gaining considerable ground. Despite the ‘Self goals’ by its Party High Command during election campaign and selection of candidates, the Party managed to win 8 seats and a vote share of 14% up from 7 in 2018, with only one seat to show (Raja Singh in Goshamahal).

It appears from the present situation that the BRS MLAs are in a ‘wait and watch’ mode for the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls. As per the schedule announced by the ECI on Saturday the voting in Telangana is on May 13 and overall counting on June 4. They are weighing their options on whether to join Congress or BJP depending upon the poll outcome and also the local equations. TRS, which tried to bite more than it could chew by trying to turn national with the new avatar of BRS, could soon find itself struggling for survival.