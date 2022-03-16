Telangana: IT Minister KT Rama Rao skips defense seminar

Hyderabad: Municipal Corporation and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao skipped a defense seminar held at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) on Tuesday in Secunderabad.

The decision to not attend the seminar comes after his remarks during the Question Hour held at the State Assembly on March 13. The minister allegedly said that if the Secunderabad Cantonment military authorities did not stop closing of roads leading to the nearby civilian inconvenience, he would be forced to cut off power and water supply to those areas.