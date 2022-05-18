Telangana IT minister KTR interacts with top companies in London

Hyderabad: Telangana IT & Industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday chaired a round table meeting in London organised by the UK India Business Council. He spoke about the progressive industrial policies of Telangana government and encouraged investments in the state.

The meeting was a round table session which was attended by top representatives from Deloitte, HSBC, JCB, E&Y, Rolls Royce Plc and others.

The minister informed the members of the investment opportunities in Telangana’s information technology, BFSI, food processing, pharma and life sciences, aerospace and defence sectors.

Minister KTR also mentioned the availability of land, water, power and human resources in the state for prospective investors. He reiterated that Telangana will either meet or beat the offer given by any other Indian state.

KTR also chaired a second round table session organized by UK India Business Council and Tech UK in London on Wednesday. Collaboration between the UK and India in the areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cleantech, HealthTech and AgriTech was discussed in the meeting.

During the session, Minister KTR stated that Hyderabad is India’s leading Tech Hub which already houses several marquee companies which are engaged in some cutting edge technology development.

He added that Hyderabad offers great opportunities for SMEs in Emerging Technologies. The Minister mentioned that Telangana State has excellent sectoral policies unlike any other Indian state, and opined that the Tech UK and HYSEA could work together on a bilateral engagement to help SMEs explore opportunities.