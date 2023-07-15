Telangana: ITIF invites KTR to speak at global summit in Berlin

Hyderabad: Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), the world’s leading think tank for science and technology policy, has invited Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao to speak at the GTIPA global summit.

KTR has been requested to provide a keynote presentation at the 2023 annual summit of the Global Trade and Innovation Policy Alliance (GTIPA), which is scheduled to be held in Berlin on September 14.

ITIF in their invitation letter, requested KTR to address Telangana’s achievements in attracting foreign and domestic investment, particularly in advanced-technology sectors.

Additionally, the minister was asked to discuss the state’s successful deployment of digital technologies to tackle social and economic challenges.

Also Read Telangana: KTR sends legal notice to Sukesh Chandrasekhar

The GTIPA represents a global collection of some 50 independent think tanks that share a common vision that trade, globalize, and innovate.

Supported by governments, these think tanks can produce tremendous benefits for citizens across the world.

The summit facilitates serious discussion in exploring creative solutions to difficult economic, trade, and innovation challenges faced by the international community.

The annual summit of GTIPA will feature panels addressing issues such as regional innovation competitiveness, policies to accelerate life-sciences innovation, digital technologies facilitating decarbonization, and achieving resiliency in the global trading system.

These summits bring together representatives from Alliance think tanks, renowned experts in trade, globalisation, and innovation policy, as well as distinguished global leaders from the business, government, academic, and policymaking sectors.