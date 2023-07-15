Telangana: KTR sends legal notice to Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao sent a legal notice to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Friday, strongly rejecting the allegations leveled against him and MLC K Kavitha by him.

In a letter dated July 12 which was directed to Union home minister Amit Shah, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, and the CBI Director, Sukesh alleged that KTR and Kavitha’s close associates offered him Rs 100 crore, land in Shamshabad, and ticket in the upcoming Assembly elections in exchange for retracting statements and evidence he provided to the ED against them and AAP leaders in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.

Sukesh also alleged that he was threatened with a ‘worse situation’ if he didn’t agree to their terms. “The online communication was spoken to by the closest associate and luxury shopper/stylist of KTR, Kavitha ji, 2 days ago to my family. And the same shall be furnished to the investigative agency,” he said in the letter dated July 12.

He claimed that he has the data on transactions worth Rs 2000 crore that took place between KTR, Kavitha, and him along with call recordings and chats between the three of them of the size of 250 GB.

Sukesh requested the union home minister to refer his complaint to the CBI and asked for an ‘urgent investigation’ into the issue “before the upcoming Assembly elections in the state of Telangana.”

He said that he has attached screenshots of WhatsApp chats between him and MLC Kavitha which he said was provided to the ED previously.

Reacting sharply to the allegations on Friday, KTR said that he is intending to pursue ‘strong legal action’ against Sukesh for his ‘nonsensical utterances’.

“Just learnt from media that a delusional fraudster and a noted criminal called Sukesh has made some ludicrous allegations about me I have never heard of this rogue and intend to pursue strong legal action against him for his nonsensical utterances Request media also to be circumspect when publishing such wild comments/claims from fibsters,” he tweeted.

Just learnt from media that a delusional fraudster and a noted criminal called Sukesh has made some ludicrous allegations about me



I have never heard of this rogue and intend to pursue strong legal action against him for his nonsensical utterances



Request media also to be… — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 14, 2023

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is an accused in over thirty high profile cases of forgery, extortion and money laundering. He is currently being held in Delhi’s Mandoli jail on charges of extorting more than Rs 200 crore from the wife of a former Fortis founder, among other corruption charges.