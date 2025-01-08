Telangana: Jail admissions in NDPS cases increase by 71% in 2024

Hyderabad: Reflecting the police and excise department’s efforts to curb drug abuse in the state, the Telangana prisons department has witnessed a whopping 71% increase in jail admissions related to Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases.

The number of NDPS jail admissions has increased from 3,688 in 2023, to 6,311 in 2024.

As per the annual report of the Prisons department released on Wednesday, January 8, the total number of jail admissions has increased by 31%, from 31,428 admissions in 2023 to 41,138 in 2024.

The number of jail admissions in cases related to the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act increased by 37.5%, with 3,750 jail admissions in 2024, as against 2,905 in 2023.

The number of admissions in murder cases has increased from 2,511 in 2023 to 2,754 in 2024.

The number of undertrials has increased by 45%, with 20,717 undertrials in 2023 increased to 30,153 in 2024.

Jail admissions details for 2024 and 2023

Also, the number of convicts admitted to jails in 2024 has been lower than in 2023, with 3,572 convicts in 2024 as against 3,975 in 2023.

The number of prisoners released through Jail Adalats has increased from 376 in 2023 to 483 in 2024, with 303 prisoners given parole in 2024 and 247 prisoners given furlough in 2024.

Free legal aid service was given to 1045 prisoners in 2024, the report stated.

The Prison department has trained 2,650 prisoners through various skill development programmes inside the jail in 2024.