Telangana sees 29 pc increase in NDPS violations in 2024, says report

Hyderabad: Telangana witnessed an increase of 29 percent in cases violating the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) in 2024.

1,840 accused were arrested for NDPS Act violation in 2024 as compared to 1,134 in 2023. The total cases registered by the excise department for different illicit distillation offences saw a two percent increase.

“In 2023, we registered 20,803 cases, whereas in 2024, excise officials registered 21,234 cases. Similarly, 12,727 persons were arrested in 2024, which is an 8 per cent increase,” said Prohibition & Excise director, Kamalasan Reddy while releasing the annual report of the excise department.

25 hot spots were identified across Telangana, and 27 crore worth of ID liquor was seized.

According to the report released by the Prohibition & Excise department, the agency had initiated Operation Dhoolpet to eradicate drugs. Under this operation 561 kg ganja was seized and 317 persons were arrested.

The excise department also seized 53,226 litres of Non-duty paid liquor, and 2,076 persons were arrested. Across Telangana, the number of under-investigation cases decreased from 84,115 cases in Jan to 46,187 cases.

Ahead of New Year celebrations, the excise director said that within GHMC limits, 40 teams were formed, and they will be on the lookout for violations.