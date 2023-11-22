Telangana: Jamaat-e-Islami extends seat-wise support to political parties

Hyderabad: The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) on Wednesday, November 22, announced its support for 41 running candidates of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), 69 of the Congress, and 7 from the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and one each of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Accordingly, the organisation’s Telangana unit put out a list of all the 119 Assembly constituencies and the corresponding party that it extends support to, in any particular constituency.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind is one of the key Islamic organisations in the country.

‘Vote for secularism’: Islamic scholars of Telangana

Prominent Islamic scholars and Imams of Hyderabad and Telangana have appealed to the people of the state to cast their vote keeping ‘secularism’ in mind.

In a statement, the Islamic scholars and imams have urged the Telangana Muslim community to “vote responsibly and avoid depending on a particular political party.”

The statement comes a day after the Joint Act Committee (JAC) of the Muslim organisations declared their support for the Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections due later this month.

Excellent appeal from the reputed religious scholars from #Hyderabad & #Telangana . They clearly stated they’re not supporting any political party. They appealed community to mandatory vote for secular parties & candidates. Scholars asks Imam of masjids to aware community about… pic.twitter.com/W36tEwA9SB — Mubashir.Khurram (@infomubashir) November 22, 2023

“The Congress has expressed its commitment to carefully evaluate the objectives outlined in the Muslim JAC declaration, and it has incorporated the eight major demands outlined in the Muslim JAC declaration into its minority declaration,” said a statement from JAC

Additionally, the press statement read, “After attentively observing all of these developments, we have decided to declare our support to Congress in the upcoming Assembly election on behalf of the state committee of Telangana Muslim Organisations, JAC.”

Telangana goes to polls on November 30. Counting is scheduled for December 3.