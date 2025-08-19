Telangana: Jangaon collector to address National webinar on water

Hyderabad: Jangaon collector Sheikh Rizwan Basha has been selected as speaker for a National webinar on National Water Series.

Basha is one of only two district collectors selected from across India. Basha will be one of the keynote speakers. He will participate in the webinar on Tuesday at 12 noon, which will be conducted online by the Union ministry of Jal Shakti.

The webinar aims to create awareness among the public on water resources and structures. The Government of India is conducting the 49th edition of the Water Series Webinar.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Rizwan Basha said that several initiatives have been taken in Jangaon district to restore lakes, develop them as permanent water resources, and spread awareness among people about the importance of water.