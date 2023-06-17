Telangana: Job opportunities for nursing graduates in UK, Canada

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), Department of Labour, Employment, Training and Factories, Government of Telangana is organizing a special drive to facilitate overseas job placements for nursing and paramedical staff in the United Kingdom and Canada.

TOMCOM is partnering with government and private agencies to facilitate the employment process conveniently through safe and legal channels of migration. A total of 50 vacancies are available for nurses each in UK and Canada.

Interested candidates should be a graduate of Bachelor of Science in Nursing with an IELTS score of 7 and above. They should have a minimum of two years of clinical experience.

Salary will range between Rs. 36-49 lakh per annum with additional benefits such as free visa and flight ticket, reimbursement of IELTS/OET/CBT exam fees as well as the United Kingdom Nursing and Midwifery Council (UK-NMC) and, accommodation for three months.

While in Canada, interested candidates should be a graduate of Bachelor of Science in Nursing with an IELTS score of 5 and above along with a minimum of two years of clinical experience.

Salary will range in between Rs. 29-35 lakh per annum with additional benefits such as permanent residence, open work permit for spouse, reimbursement of nursing licensure, registration cost and relocation and three months of free accommodation.

Candidates are advised to send their resumes to tomcom.recruitmentmanager@gmail.com on or before June 25.

For more details, logon to the TOMCOM website.