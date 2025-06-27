Telangana junior doctors announce indefinite strike from June 30

Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) has announced an indefinite strike across 34 medical colleges in the state starting June 30, with an exception for emergency services.

The junior doctors have written to the director of medical health on Friday, June 27, informing the state government that since November 2024, they have been submitting representations to the principal secretary for medical health and family welfare, and the health minister, bringing to their notice the severe challenges that they have been facing in performing their duties.

🚨 TJUDA Strike from June 30



🔹 Stipends delayed (3+ months)

🔹 G.O.59 hike not implemented

🔹 Poor infrastructure

🔹 No regular faculty recruitment

🔹 Pvt college stipend issues

🔹 Scholarships & fee dues pending



All medicos on strike. ✊#TGMedwing #TJUDA #MedicoStrike pic.twitter.com/BpvZbrc1Oe — TelanganaMedWing (@TGMedWing) June 27, 2025

The junior doctors brought to the notice of the state government the non-implementation of stipend hike through Go Ms No 59 with effect from January 2025, lack of basic infrastructure and facilities, severe shortage of faculty affecting undergraduate and post-graduate programs in medicine, irregular stipend in private medical colleges, and the delay in disbursement of scholarships and fees reimbursement for the students coming from the disadvantaged sections.

“The acute shortage of clinical and para-clinical faculty is damaging academic quality and hands-on training,” they wrote, adding that inadequate facilities in unopened medical college buildings in Nagarkurnool and Siddipet, lack of water and proper transport for students in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, and lack of sports infrastructure at Nizamabad government medical college were affecting the students’ welfare.

“Providing timely stipends, proper infrastructure and a dignified working environment is not a privilege, but a responsibility of the government. While we upheld our commitment to patient care, even in adversity, our patience has reached it’s limits,” the junior doctors cautioned the government.

The junior doctors informed that despite two meetings held with the health minister, their issues remained unresolved.