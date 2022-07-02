Telangana: Junior govt doctors to join protests over unpaid dues

Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) extended their support to the senior physicians who have been protesting unpaid dues and delayed stipends, on Friday.

According to the media report, if the demands of the senior resident doctors in the state are not satisfied within two days, junior doctors are likely to join the protest being organised by them.

According to TJUDA, “The elderly residents have been delivering services without compensation for the previous eight months despite the prevalent post-Covid economic conditions. We, TJUDA, stand in support of the Telangana Senior Resident Doctors Association (TSRDA) and implore the government to pay attention to their requests.”

Each department of a government hospital has at least 10 junior doctors and four senior residents. A senior resident doctor at the Gandhi Hospital claimed. “There would be a significant lack of physicians if the junior doctors join our protest,” he added.

Senior doctors held protests at various government hospitals around the state on National Doctors’ Day and refused to provide emergency care to patients. They reaffirmed that they will not back down until all of their demands are granted by raising slogans like “We have families to feed.”

The senior physicians’ boycott of emergency services had an impact on patient care at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital, Warangal. The major government hospital serves six districts in Northern Telangana. However, regular physicians treated the patients in the emergency ward following the instructions of MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr V Chandrashekhar.