Telangana: Justice Ghosh commision to begin probe into Kaleshwaram project

Hyderabad: The Justice Ghosh Commission on the Kaleshwaram project will begin a public enquiry on Wednesday, August 21, mainly focusing on the collapse of the Medigadda barrage.

The commision had earlier interrogated former Hyderabad commissioner and present DG Vigilance CV Anand for 4 hours and ordered him to submit a complete report.

Local reports suggest that the field is being prepared to give notices to KCR, Harish Rao and former CS Somesh Kumar soon.

They will be interrogated in BRK Bhavan, Hyderabad.

At least piers of Medigadda barrage sank in October last year, prompting the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) to send its experts for an inspection. Following its recommendations, the barrage was emptied.

NDSA recently submitted an interim report on the repairs and temporary restoration of the damaged Medigadda and Sundilla barrages which are considered as the most important structures in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project across Godavari river.