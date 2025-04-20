Telangana: Kakatiya University postpones exams over fee reimbursement

Hyderabad: Kakatiya University in Warangal has postponed regular and backlog exams for students due to a fee reimbursement issue. The rescheduled date will be announced later.

The exams were supposed to begin on Monday, April 21. In a statement on Saturday, April 19, the university said the exams were postponed as some private colleges have not submitted the nominal rolls of students, along with their examination fee.

This university’s decision will impact students pursuing undergraduate (non-professional) courses of semester II, IV, VI (regular) and I, III, V semesters (backlog).

Also Read Gadwal faction feuds out in the open during Bhu Bharathi meeting

It is to be noted that Telangana State Private Degree and PG Colleges Management Association boycotted the ongoing semester examinations of various State universities over the inordinate delay by the state government in releasing the fee reimbursement arrears.

Earlier, the Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, postponed all the examinations scheduled to be held from April 17 to May 15. Similarly, the Telangana University postponed its practical examinations that were to commence on April 16 as the colleges did not cooperate.