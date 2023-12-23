Telangana: Kakatiya University suspends 81 girl students for ragging

Warangal: Eighty-one female students from the departments of economics, commerce, and zoology departments at Kakatiya University (KU) in Warangal who allegedly ragged their juniors at the Padmakshi hostel for women on Friday night were suspended.

They were reportedly suspended in the hostel which has female students on the KU campus.

Despite reportedly being ragged over the past three days, the juniors had refrained from reporting the incidents to their heads of departments (HoDs) or other staff members, local media reported.

It is learnt that Kakatiya University (KU) Registrar, Professor T Srinivas Rao, became aware of the situation on Friday night as junior female students, unable to tolerate the ragging, filed a complaint.

In response, the registrar notified security guards at the hostel, members of the university’s anti-ragging committee and commerce principal S Narsimha Chary.

On Saturday, both junior and senior female students were summoned to their respective departments for counselling in the presence of the anti-ragging committee members and senior professors.

Addressing the local media, registrar T Srinivas Rao said that following counselling, the 81 students were suspended from hostel accommodations for a week. “After a thorough enquiry, it was determined that the students from the three departments were at fault. Despite the severity of the incident, a decision was made not to involve the police given the impact it will have on their career,” T Srinivas Rao said.