Telangana: Kamareddy municipal staff protest unpaid salaries

Hyderabad: Several members of the municipal staff in Telangana’s Kamareddy district on Thursday, March 6, held a protest over alleged unpaid salaries.

The municipal staff in Kamareddy alleged that the salaries haven’t been paid for the last three months. The protesters blocked the entrance of the office, asking them to fulfil their demands and pay the salaries in time.

In a video circulating on social media, the protestors are seen raising slogans such as “We want justice” and “It is our right to get the salaries”. The protest has halted the daily routine of the municipal office in Kamareddy of Telangana.