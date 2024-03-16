Telangana: Karimnagar cops seize Rs 6.67 Cr from ex-BRS MP’s hotel

Hyderabad: A huge amount of cash was seized from a hotel owned reportedly by ex-Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP B Vinod Kumar’s brother on Saturday. The police, who carried out inspections at the Pratima Hotel in Karimnagar, seized about Rs. 6.67 crores.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Narender said that the money was seized due to lack of proper documents related to the cash. The cops said that the seized money will be deposited in the court. The seizure in Karimnagar comes just days before the General Elections are to be held.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is also likely to announce the poll dates on Saturday, after which the Model Code of Conduct will be imposed until polling day. Vinod is a senior BRS leader and one of BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao’s close aides.

He had lost the Karimnagar Lok Sabha election in 2019 to incumbent MP and ex-BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. On the same day of the cash seizure at Karimnagar, BRS MLA and KCR’s daughter K Kavitha was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi Liquor scam.