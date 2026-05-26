Telangana, Karnataka agree to resolve Krishna water issues amicably

Hyderabad: Telangana and Karnataka have agreed to resolve all issues related to the utilisation of Krishna river waters through mutual discussions, Telangana Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Monday, May 25, after holding talks with his Karnataka counterpart NS Bose Raju at the Secretariat.

Joint committee to examine two barrage projects

The two states also decided to constitute a joint committee to examine the feasibility of constructing two barrages — one across the Krishna river at Kolpur in Narayanpet district and another across the Bhima river at Tangidi village in the same district.

Speaking after the meeting, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the discussions focused on irrigation projects, drinking water requirements and future water-sharing concerns of both states. He said Telangana made it clear that any project undertaken by Karnataka on the Krishna river should not adversely affect the interests of Telangana.

The minister said the proposed projects and other issues discussed during the meeting would be explained to chief minister A Revanth Reddy, following which further decisions would be taken.

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Officials said Karnataka is planning to construct a gated barrage across the Krishna River near Gurjapur village in Raichur taluk, upstream of the Krishna-Bhima confluence, to ensure an uninterrupted water supply to the Raichur Thermal Power Station.

Telangana’s concerns

Uttam Kumar Reddy said Telangana’s concerns mainly revolved around protecting the state’s future irrigation and drinking water requirements in the Krishna basin areas. Telangana also proposed measures to address drinking water shortages in affected regions.

The meeting was attended by ministers Vakiti Srihari and Jupally Krishna Rao, Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman G. Chinna Reddy, Raichur MP G. Kumar Nayak, Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi, Raichur Rural MLA Basanna Gouwda, several Telangana MLAs and senior irrigation department officials from both states.