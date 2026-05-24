Telangana minister sets month-end deadline for paddy procurement completion

Hyderabad: Telangana Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday, May 24, directed officials to complete paddy procurement by the end of the month.

At a review meeting with Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, civil supplies officials and other ministers, Uttam Kumar said that out of the 141 lakh metric tonne of cultivated paddy, 75 lakh metric tonne is being procured.

“As many as 51 lakh metric tonne grains have been procured through 8,575 centers, and Rs 8,749 crore has been released as part of the minimum support price. The remaining 8.5 lakh metric tonne will be procured on a war footing,” he said, adding 21 crore gunny bags are available for farmers at procurement centres

The minister directed the establishment of check posts at border districts to prevent paddy, jowar, and maize from coming in from other states.

He said that strict action will be taken against rice millers and brokers who cheat farmers in the name of husk and bran and asked officials to ensure that no farmer suffers losses.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka directed officials to arrange adequate hamalis at procurement centres and to ensure immediate payments to farmers.

He also asked officials to create awareness among farmers about burning stubble and causing air pollution.