Telangana: Kavitha demands govt job for slain BC hostel student’s kin

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday, March 5, visited the family of the student who was allegedly killed by his juniors following an argument over his studies.

A press release from the BRS said that MLC Kavitha and former MLC J Surendar consoled the bereaved family and extended their solidarity. It further said that Kavitha also extended financial support to Venkat Ram’s family.

On the occasion, Kavitha asked officials to ensure necessary steps are taken to prevent such incidents in the future. She demanded that the state government provide a job to one of the victim’s family members and financially support the family.

Also Read Student murdered by juniors in Telangana

Venkat (19) was assaulted by some intermediate (class 11 and 12) students at a government-run hostel in Bodhan town on Sunday night.

Hailing from Tippari Thanda in Gandhari mandal of the same district, Venkat was staying in a BC hostel in Bodhan and was pursuing an undergraduate course.

The victim’s family members alleged that the accused confined Venkat to a room and physically assaulted him resulting in his death. This followed an argument after Venkat advised junior students to focus on their studies.

As Venkat was ‘study hour in charge’, he had asked the students to stop chatting and focus on their studies. Irked over the advice, they picked up an argument and thrashed him. They strangled him to death.

Some hostel inmates caught hold of the accused and handed them over to police.

At least six students involved in the attack are in police custody. Relatives of the deceased staged a protest, demanding justice.

Police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.