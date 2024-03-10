Telangana: Kavitha dissolves all committees of Bharat Jagruthi

Hyderabad: The founder president of Bharat Jagruthi and BRS MLC K Kavitha announced her decision to dissolve all the committees of the organisation at the national, state, district, mandal, and village levels, on Sunday, March 10.

Bharat Jagruthi was considered cultural wing of BRS. “This dissolution will be effective immediately,” the organisation said in a press release.

పత్రికా ప్రకటన

10 మార్చ్ 2024



భారత జాగృతి గౌరవ వ్యవస్థాపక అధ్యక్షురాలు శ్రీమతి కల్వకుంట్ల కవిత గారి ఆదేశాల మేరకు భారత జాగృతి ( విదేశీ, జాతీయ , రాష్ట్ర, జిల్లా, మండల , గ్రామ స్థాయి ) కమిటీలు రద్దు చేయడమైనది. ఈ రద్దు వెంటనే అమలులోకి వస్తుంది.



ఇట్లు

భారత్ జాగృతి అధ్యక్షురాలు కవిత… — Bharat Jagruthi (@BharatJagruthi) March 10, 2024

The reasons for the decision were not mentioned.

Bharat Jagruthi, previously known as Telangana Jagruthi, was founded by the MLC in 2005 amidst the Telangana statehood agitation.

The organisation transitioned to a national level under the new name, on the back of the TRS becoming BRS, and expanded its activities outside Telangana.

Recently, Bharat Jagruthi launched a campaign advocating for women’s rights, particularly concerning the implementation of women’s reservation legislation.