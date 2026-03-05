Telangana: Kavitha to announce new political party in two months

Press Trust of India | Posted by Mohammed Baleegh | Published: 5th March 2026 3:59 pm IST
Tirupati: Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha on Thursday, March 5, said she will announce a new political party within two months.

Kavitha is the daughter of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“In the next two months, we will be announcing a political party with Lord Balaji’s blessings,” Kavitha told reporters.

On the Tirupati laddu row, she said rumours about adulteration had hurt the sentiments of devotees.

She noted that Lord Balaji is worshipped not only across India but internationally, and urged the government to ensure that the laddu is prepared with the utmost reverence and devotion.

Recently, a Delhi court discharged former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Kavitha and 20 others in the politically charged liquor policy case, pulling up the CBI by saying it found no “overarching conspiracy or criminal intent” in the policy.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th March 2026 3:59 pm IST

