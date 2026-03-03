Kavitha held for protesting against constructions on Musi riverbed

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha was detained by police and taken to Narsingi Police Station on Tuesday evening, March 3, after she and her supporters staged a protest near high-rise structures being built by realty giants like Aditya Constructions in Narsingi, questioning why the state government was evicting the poor from Musi riverbanks in the name of beautification while leaving big builders untouched.

Kavitha and her followers had been holding a dharna near the construction site, alleging that Aditya Constructions was building just 30 metres from the Musi riverbed. She said complaints had already been filed with HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath against four to five builders constructing close to the riverbed, but no action had followed.

“We have complained to HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath about four to five builders who have been constructing close to the riverbed. But there has been no action. Instead, they are going to Khammam and demolishing the houses of 600 poor families in Velugumatla. We will also go to Khammam,” she told the gathering.

Kavitha also raised the case of residents of Madhu Park Ridge on the banks of the Musi, alleging that officials were pressuring them to give up their homes to make way for a Gandhi memorial at Bapu Ghat.

On Aditya Constructions specifically, she said the original permissions for the project were granted by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. The incumbent Congress government had stalled construction for six months after assuming power, but then fell silent, after which construction picked up pace again, she alleged.

“Ranganath should come here and explain to us whether these buildings of the builder come under the Full-Tank Level (FTL) or something else. Justice should be equal to all. We are only protesting democratically,” she said.

After sunset, Telangana Jagruthi members attempted to enter the construction site premises and were stopped by security guards, leading to an altercation. Police were called in, following which Kavitha and other Jagruthi workers were taken into custody and shifted to Narsingi Police Station.