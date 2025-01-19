Telangana: Kavitha welcomes Turmeric Board for Nizamabad, slams BJP

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kavitha has welcomed the establishment of the National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad but expressed opposition to the manner in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government has handled the situation.

Speaking at a media conference in Hyderabad, she raised concerns regarding the lack of communication from the state Agriculture minister and local representatives about the board’s formation.

Kavitha criticized the announcement as politically motivated, questioning why it was made without prior consultation with relevant stakeholders.

She emphasized that if the decision was genuinely for the benefit of farmers, a support price for turmeric should have been declared.

“People are watching every move,” she stated, asserting that her party, BRS, has been at the forefront of advocating for this board.

She recalled her efforts during her tenure as an MP to push for turmeric-based industries and stressed the need for accountability from local leaders, particularly MP Dharmapuri Arvind, regarding bringing an airport to Nizamabad.