Telangana: Kawal tiger reserve to host first of a kind bird walk

Hyderabad: The Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR) will host a first-of-its-kind bird walk for bird lovers. Nature lovers and bird watchers can get a opportunity to spend the weekend at the reserve.

The Reserve is located at Jannaram mandal of Mancherial District. There are around 300 bird species and more than 600 kinds of trees with various compositions such as pure teak, bamboo with teak, pure bamboo and so on.

The Kawal Tiger Reserve includes several water bodies that help to sustain the diversity in the core sections of the reserve.

As per the authorities, the bird walking session will begin on February 12 at 11 am.

It is the perfect time to visit Bison kunta, Maisamma kunta, Kalpakunt, Ghanishettikunta, Akondapet, and other Kawal places to see indigenous and migratory birds including northern pintails, eurasian wigeons, gadwall, and garganey.

Rare birds such as the grey-headed fish eagle, crested-tree swift, river-lap wing, white-rumped munia, block stork, and others can be seen.

The programme costs Rs 1,500, which covers lodging, meals, and local transportation. The participants will be transported into the jungle and will be accommodated in base camps.

Mohammad Hafeezuddin, FRO Indanpally, will help with registeration. He can be contacted on 99487-51980.