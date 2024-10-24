Telangana: Kazipet CI booked for sexually assaulting minor

Hyderabad: A circle inspector in Kazipet district was on Tuesday, October 22, booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The accused was identified as M Ravi Kumar; the incident reportedly occurred on October 9, when Kumar called the victim, a 16-year-old and committed the offence in his flat. As per the FIR, Kumar saw the girl speaking with her classmate in the corridor of the building.

The accused approached the girl and asked her classmate to leave.

He then asked her to come to his flat and as soon as she entered the house, Kumar who was alone, grabbed her and tried to drag her into the bedroom forcefully.

However, the girl somehow managed to free herself from the clutches of the accused. Later, he threatened the victim not to disclose the incident to anyone and forcefully took her mobile phone number.

Also Read Telangana couple sell their baby, then seek police help to retrieve her

The victim revealed the incident to her parents, who confronted Kumar regarding the issue. The CI reportedly threatened the parents and harassed the girl via missed calls.

Based on the parents’ complaint, the Kazipet police, on October 22 registered an FIR against the circle inspector under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including 127(2), 75(2), 351(2) BNS, 9(a)v, 9(c) r/w 10 POCSO ACT 2012.