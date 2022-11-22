Telangana: KCR announces Rs 50 lakh exgratia, job for kin of forest officer killed

Hyderabad: Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased Forest Range Officer Srinivasa Rao who was killed on Tuesday by tribals in Bhadradri Kothagudem district as the ongoing rift over ‘podu’ (forest) lands.

In a statement, the CM has announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh, besides a government job to an eligible family member. He directed chief secretary Somesh Kumar to arrange for the last rites of the FRO with state honours. He also wanted Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, a minister from undivided Khammam district P Ajay Kumar to attend the last rites and monitor all arrangements.

KCR made it clear that the government will not tolerate attacks on any government employee discharging his duties.

Assuring that the government will stand by the government employees, KCR asked them to discharge their duties without fear.

Chandrugonda Forest Range Officer (FRO) Chalamala Srinivasa Rao (42) was killed in the attack by some tribals claiming the right over podu lands.

The cultivators belonging to the Guttikoya tribe attacked him with sharp-edged weapons near Yerrabodu in Bendalapadu forest area.

The incident occurred when the officer tried to protect the plantation taken up by the Forest Department.