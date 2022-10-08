Telangana: KCR floated BRS to cover up state govt failure, says Prof Kodandaram

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Munugode bypoll, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder president Muddasani Kodandaram Reddy on Friday alleged that K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has floated the Bharat Rashtra Samithi to cover up Telangana government’s failures.

Addressing the media in Munogode on Friday, the TJS chief said that the party would expose the chief minister’s failures. “The party would back Gaddar if he contests as a common candidate,” the professor added.

Former Maoist ideologue and revolutionary Balladeer Gaddar is contesting the by-election to Munugode Assembly seat as the candidate of the Praja Shanti Party (PSP) of evangelist K. A. Paul.

Kodandram further blamed the Telangana government for failing the people by not being able to provide them with basic needs. He further alleged that KCR’s decision to discard Telangana’s name from the national party has hurt the sentiments of the state’s citizens.