Telangana: KCR launches podu land patta distribution in Asifabad

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Friday formally commenced the distribution of podu land pattas in the state and handed over paperwork to Adivasi beneficiaries at Asifabad’s newly opened Integrated District Offices Complex.

Nearly 1.5 lakh tribals in Telangana’s 26 districts will be granted rights to farm more than 4 lakh acres of Podu land in forest regions.

Speaking on the occasion, KCR stated that all land pattas would be distributed in the name of women beneficiaries. The Rythu Bandhu financial support of Rs.10,000 per acre would be given to all 1.5 lakh tribals with immediate effect, he said.

KCR said that the distribution of podu land pattas to non-tribals was being delayed due to legal issues and assured that non-tribal applicants who have provided proof that their families have been residing in tribal areas for the last 75 years would also receive podu land pattas upon clearance from the officials concerned.

The Chief Minister asked state chief secretary A Santhi Kumari, PCCF RM Dobriyal, and DGP Anjani Kumar to examine and drop cases of forest land occupancy recorded against tribals who got podu land pattas on the occasion.

He directed authorities to make quick plans for three-phase electricity connection to agricultural fields in forest areas by taking necessary funds from the ST Welfare Fund.

KCR said that the construction of the government medical college building is progressing quickly and will be completed shortly. He stated that Telangana was able to achieve significant progress on all fronts thanks to the united efforts of all department employees.

On Friday afternoon, the chief minister arrived at the Kumram Bheem Asifabad district headquarters. He paid tributes and inaugurated a statue of tribal revolutionary Kumram Bheem in the town intersection named after him.

Later, he dedicated the newly built BRS party office, where he paid floral tributes to Telangana Thalli’s monument and raised the party flag.

The chief minister also paid homage and inaugurated a statue of Kotnak Bheem Rao at the Children’s Park. He opened the newly constructed District Superintendent of Police office alongside home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and appointed SP Suresh Kumar to the chair.

The Chief Minister was greeted with an honorary salute from the police contingents upon his arrival at the Integrated District Offices Complex. Before initiating the Podu land pattas distribution project, he inaugurated the IDOC and appointed District Collector Hemant Borkade as the chair.