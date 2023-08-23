Telangana: KCR makes pro-farmer pitch in BRS’ 1st election meeting in Medak

Hyderabad: Beginning the BRS’ poll campaign for the Telangana polls at the end of 2023, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that the state government devised several pro-farmer policies while the BJP-led centre and the Congress, according to him, failed to do so.

Addressing a huge public meeting gathering at the ‘Pragathi Shankaravam‘ public meeting in Medak on Wednesday, August 23, the BRS chief said that while the BJP-led centre wants smart power meters installed at farms, the Congress wants to deliver power for only three hours.

“When elections come, people should show their strength. They should gauge what’s true and what isn’t. People should also revisit the past performances of all the parties,” he remarked.

Targetting the Congress party, KCR said that the grand old party failed to deliver on many promises after it won in the Karnataka elections. “They are barely delivering 7 hours of electricity to farmers while Telangana is providing uninterrupted power for 24 hours,” he said.

KCR said that in the past, during the rule of both the Congress and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), if Ghanapuram wanted water, people had to protest in front of the RDO office in Medak every year.

“We have now developed Ghanapuram canals and are now delivering water to 30000-40000 acres. While the Congress rulers supplied water from the Singur dam to Hyderabad and turned crops dry in Medak. But today, we dedicated the project back to Medak and water is flowing in Jogipet” he stated.

Taking on the BJP, the BRS chief said that the state suffered a loss of Rs 25000 crores in revenue due to the central government’s decision of smart power meters’ installation in farms.

Also Read Telangana polls: KCR announces candidates for 115 of 119 seats

KCR on Dharani portal

KCR further slammed the Congress party for proposing to roll back the Dharani portal, the state government’s official land records management portal.

“In the past, all of you (farmers) had to deal with layers of hierarchy which included the VRO, Revenue Tahsildar, RDO, joint collector, district collector, revenue secretary, CCLA, and the revenue minister. Today, the farmers have been given power over their land by taking away the authority from all these people. Even the chief minister cannot change the status of your land today if he wants to do so. Only your thumb impression has the authority now,” he remarked.

The chief minister said that due to the Dharani portal, farmers are now able to complete the land registration process within 15 minutes and the mutation process in 5 minutes while in the past, the process was “unpredictable and full of corruption.”

“In my recent visit to Maharashtra, the farmers told me that they want the VROs to be removed just like here in Telangana. They want BRS to win so that the pro-farmer policies in Telangana also get implemented there,” he remarked.

Promises to Medak

In the meeting, the chief minister promised to deliver on several demands from the Medak district like the sanction of a revenue division to Ramayampet, funds for road re-development in Medak, a degree college each for Ramayampet and Kowdipalle, a ring road around Medak, Rs 100 crore for tourism development at Edu Payala temple, Rs 15 lakhs in special funds for the development of all the 469 gram panchayats in the Medak district and Rs 50 crore for the development of Medak municipality and Rs 25 crores for the development of Narsapur, Ramayampet, Tupran municipalities.

This meeting marks his first public meeting since announcing the party candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated the BRS party office, the District Superintendent of Police’s office, and the integrated district offices complex in Medak.

KCR, travelled from Hyderabad to Medak by road and launched the distribution of an enhanced pension of Rs 4016 for the specially-abled.