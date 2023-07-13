Telangana: KCR orders regularization of PS and merger of VRAs

Hyderabad: In a significant move, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has given directions to regularize panchayat secretaries who have completed four years of training. The Chief Minister also announced the merger of Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) with other departments based on their educational qualifications and capacity. The decision was made during a high-level meeting at the secretariat.

Under the new directive, panchayat secretaries who have fulfilled at least two-thirds of their given targets will be considered for regularization based on merit. The Chief Minister has instructed the formation of committees at the district level to oversee the process.

Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari has been directed to take necessary steps to implement the regularization of panchayat secretaries. Principal Secretary of Panchayat Raj, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, and Commissioner of Panchayat Raj, Hanumantha Rao, have already begun making progress in accordance with the Chief Minister’s orders.

The responsibilities of health and sanitation works in villages were also assigned to the Panchayat Raj Secretaries. Many panchayat secretaries have shown exceptional performance in the plantation and maintenance of plants, resulting in commendable achievements across the state.

Expressing his appreciation for the national awards received by numerous panchayats, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of quality changes in villages and urged the panchayat secretaries to continue their dedicated work.

To facilitate the smooth integration of Village Revenue Assistants with different departments, a cabinet sub-committee consisting of state ministers KT Rama Roa, Jagadish Reddy and Satyawati Rathore, has been formed. The committee will work towards streamlining the merger process within a week’s time.

This initiative by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of panchayat administration in the state, promoting better governance and development in rural areas.