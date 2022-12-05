Telangana: KCR pays tribute to Dr Ambedkar on his death anniversary

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) said on Monday that Dr BR Ambedkar had emphasised the need for everyone to adopt the concept of ‘Vasudaika Kutumbham” (the world is our family).

The CM was speaking on the occassion of Dr Ambedkar’s death anniversary on Monday and brought up the work Dr Ambedkar had done for the upliftment of the Dalit community.

He stated that the Dalit Bandhu scheme (the Telangana government’s flagship scheme for Dalits which involved a one time direct cash transfer of Rs 10 lakh) was launched to end decades of discrimination.

Further, the Telangana government has invested in a 125 feet statue which will be coming up in 11 acres at NTR gardens and is touted to be the tallest statue of Ambedkar in the world.

Last week, the Chief Minister paid his respects to Telangana Dalit visionary Eshwari Bai on the occasion of her birth anniversary.

He had said that Eshwari Bai strove for the upliftment of Dalits and downtrodden communities throughout her life and called her courageous.