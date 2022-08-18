Telangana: KCR pays tribute to Sarvai Papanna on anniversary

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Thursday remembered freedom fighter Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud on his birth anniversary. Known popularly as Sarvai Papadu, he is believed to have been a local Robin Hood in the 18th century.

KCR said Papanna’s fought against the then “dictatorial and autocratic forces” by uniting all sections. A press release from the chief minister’s office said that the life of Papanna is inspiring. It added that the Telangana government is giving backward communities due respect by organising Papanna’s birth anniversary.

KCR said that the Telangana government is continuing Sarvai Papanna’s spirit by fighting against discrimination and prejudice for self-respect.

సర్దార్ సర్వాయి పాపన్న గౌడ్ తెలంగాణ వీరత్వానికి, పరాక్రమానికి ప్రతీక అని ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కె. చంద్రశేఖర్ రావు అన్నారు. సబ్బండ వర్గాల ఆత్మగౌరవ స్ఫూర్తిగా నిలిచిన సర్వాయి పాపన్న వీరగాథను పాపన్న జయంతి సందర్భంగా సీఎం స్మరించుకున్నారు. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) August 18, 2022

KCR added that Papanna fought against the tyrannical ‘royalist trends’ by uniting tribal groups in society. The Telangana chief minister stated that his government will “continue the spirit of self-respect” shown by Sarvai Papanna Goud.

Who is Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud?

Papanna (Papadu) was an early 18th century Indian highwayman and bandit who rose from poverty to become a folk hero. He lived in Telangana after it was taken over by the Mughals under its then emperor Aurangzeb. The Telangana region, along with most parts of present day Andhra Pradesh were part of the Golconda empire (1518-1687).

While controlling the fort at Shahpur between 1702 and 1709, Papanna and his soldiers were under siege four times. In 1710, he was apprehended and put to death. A statue of his has been installed at the Bhongir fort in Telangana.