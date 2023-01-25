Telangana: KCR presents ‘chadar’ at Ajmer Dargah

Hyderabad: Chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao presented the annual customary ‘chadar’ at the Ajmer Dargah for the urs celebrations here on Wednesday.

KCR handed over the ‘chadar’ to the Waqf Board officials.

State home minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, minister for social and minority affairs Koppula Eshwar, health minister T Harish Rao and sports minister Srinivas Goud were present on the occasion.

CM KCR presenting the annual customary chadar to be presented at the Ajmer Dargah

The Twitter handle of the chief minister’s office (CMO) shared pictures of KCR presenting the chadar in the presence of various Muslim religious leaders.

“On this occasion, the Muslim religious leaders prayed to Allah to see the people of Telangana, the state government and the Chief Minister coolly, to make the state more progressive and to bless all the people of the country to live in unity,” it tweeted.

Urs is the death anniversary of a Sufi saint, usually held at his shrine, and is celebrated for his union with God.