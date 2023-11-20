Telangana: KCR ranks no. 1 in corruption, says Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah, while addressing a poll rally at Jangaon on Monday, accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), of ranking “number one in corruption” in the country.

Amit Shah promised that if the BJP comes to power in the state, it will conduct a thorough probe into what he referred to as the BRS government’s “corrupt deals” and ensure that those involved in corruption are held accountable.

“KCR is number one in corruption in the country. By conducting an inquiry into all their corrupt deals, the BJP will put those who indulged in corruption behind bars,” Amit Shah said during the rally.

The BJP’s stance against corruption is also mentioned in its recently released manifesto, which outlines the party’s commitment to appointing a commission of inquiry to investigate various projects, including the Kaleshwaram and Dharani initiatives.

Apart from that, he pointed to a liquor scam and controversial land deals at Miyapur in Hyderabad, alluding to a broader pattern of corruption that the BJP aims to address if it assumes power.

Furthermore, the Union Minister promised free-of-cost darshan at the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, a move likely to appeal to sentiments of a significant voter base.