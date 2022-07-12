Telangana: KCR reviews flood position, instructs irrigation dept to utilize water

Hyderabad: With incessant rains in the upper basin of the Godavari river in Telangana, all reservoirs are filled to the brim. Water bodies are almost full in the Godavari basin.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao at a high-level meeting reviewed the flood position in the state and instructed the concerned irrigation officials to utilize the water.

As per the instructions of the chief minister, the irrigation department is now focusing on how to restore the levels and plans to release depending on the requirement of farmers. So that they can take up hassle-free cultivation during the monsoon season, a press note informed.

With the Sriram Sagar project and pocharam in Nizamabad, Swarna and kadem projects in Adilabad and Sripada Yellampalli in Peddapalli full to the brim, officials are confident of fulfilling the water requirements of farmers.

The water levels in SRSP touched 74.83 TMC out of 90.31 TMC, at 12.00 noon on Tuesday, the inflow into the project was 81,730 cusecs and the officials released 86,118 cusecs of water by opening nine gates.

As seen in the reports of the flood bulletin, the water levels in the Godavari basin, Singur project is 20.59 TMC out of 29 .91 TMC, Kadem project is 6.26 TMC out of 7.60TMC, Sripada Yellampally project is 13.24 TMC out of 20.18 TMC.

The Irrigation department reports on water levels predict plenty of water may be available in this season by end of August. The farmers of the state would have a bright future in the Kharif season, the department said.