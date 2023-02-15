Telangana: KCR to review Kondagattu temple’s master plan in Jagtial

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao reached the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple in Jagtial on Wednesday and reviewed the temple’s master plan along with officials and architect Anand Sai.

KCR reached the shrine in a bus after landing at the JNTU engineering college grounds near Nachupalli from Hyderabad by a chopper.

Live: CM Sri KCR's visit to Kondagattu Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple. https://t.co/mQzzYEoeJM — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) February 15, 2023

The minister received a warm reception from the temple priests following which he performed special poojas to the presiding deity.

Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, Koppula Eshwar and Gangula Kamalakar, TS planning board vice-chairman, B Vinod Kumar, Rajyasabha MP Divakonda Damodar Rao, MLC L Ramana and Bhanu Prasad Rao, MLAs Sunke Ravishankar, Dr Sanjay Kumar, Balka Suman, ZP Chairperson Dava Vasantha and others accompanied the CM.

A review meeting on the development of the historic temple at a cost of Rs100 crore is scheduled for the day.

KCR in an announcement last week said that the renovation of the Kondagattu temple on the lines of Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple will be taken up and sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the same.

Following the announcement, the temple authorities stopped Arjitha Sevas on Tuesday afternoon.

Superintendent of Police (SP) A Bhaskar has reportedly informed that security has been intensified in the area in view of the CM’s visit.