Telangana: KCR shifts focus to Kamareddy for assembly elections

Hyderabad: Following Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement to contest the assembly election from Gajwel and Kamareddy, preparations have begun in Kamareddy.

The Chief Minister’s office has assigned senior leaders to visit the area and understand public sentiment. The goal is to identify the needs of the people in Kamareddy so that development announcements can be made at the start of the election campaign.

Sources suggest that although the Chief Minister is confident of victory in the Gajwel Assembly Constituency, he wants to gauge the trend of voters in rural areas of Kamareddy through a constituency-level survey.

Private institutions have been brought in to help with the survey. Officials from the Chief Minister’s Office are visiting rural areas and meeting with local representatives and BRS leaders.

The survey is also focused on understanding the progress and development measures taken by the government in the last 10 years. Reports indicate that dissatisfaction with the current MLA’s performance in many areas has raised concerns. This non-performance might have a negative impact on the assembly constituencies.

It is expected that the Chief Minister’s Office officials will present their findings before the election schedule is released. Additionally, senior BRS leaders have been mobilized in Kamareddy. Working President KT Rama Rao and council members recently visited Kamareddy, addressing a meeting of party workers.