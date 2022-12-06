Telangana: KCR to convene cabinet meeting on December 10

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, will hold a meeting of his Cabinet at 2 pm on Saturday.

Discussions pertaining to paddy procurement, the release of Rythu Bandhu funds, financial assistance to people from weaker sections for house construction in their own lands, implementation of Dalit Bandhu and others are likely to be taken up during the meeting.



KCR, earlier on November 28 waived the Central Sales Tax (CST) on rice produced in Telangana and exported to other states.

Also Read Telangana govt keen on preserving heritage structures: KTR

“Telangana has become the food bowl of India by securing a place among the largest paddy-producing states. The tax waived off would serve the interests of both rice millers and farmers.” the chief minister said in a statement.

The TRS MPs will reportedly raise the matter on the bills that are going to be tabled during the 16-17 working days.

Telangana’s funds laid for its development would reportedly remain on the agenda of the party meeting.