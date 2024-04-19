Telangana: KCR to hold bus yatra from April 22 to May 10

Hyderabad: BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao is organising a bus yatra to campaign for BRS candidates for the Lok Sabha elections from April 22 to May 10. BRS leader K Vasudeva Reddy approached the election commission on Friday, April 19, to inform it of the same.

Reddy informed the election commission that since all the departments are overseen by the body during the elections, adequate safety measures needed to be in place wherever the former chief minister would tour during his yatra.

He also requested the election commission to identify sensitive areas and if possible, mobilise the central forces to ensure the safety of Rao.