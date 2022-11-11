Telangana: KCR to inaugurate Mahabubabad medical college, collectorate soon

Hyderabad: Minister for panchayat raj and rural development, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, declared on Friday that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would soon open a government medical college and a new integrated collectorate complex in the Mahabubabad district headquarters.

Soon, Kodakandla mandal in the Jangaon district will see the foundation for a small textile park laid by minister for Handlooms and Textiles KT Rama Rao.

Speaking at a meeting on the Dalit Bandhu programme on Friday, he said that under the dynamic leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao, the state government gave education, health care, and employment first importance.

He added that construction on the medical college and Collectorate in Mahabubabad, in the former Warangal district, was completed. “As a part of strengthening the education system, we are setting up residential schools, implementing the ‘Mana Ooru – Mana Badi’ scheme, and also setting up medical colleges to increase the number of MBBS seats,” he said.

The goal of the mini-textile park in Kodakandla was to give the region’s 20,000 weaving households access to sources of income.

This required the state government to purchase at least 60 acres of property for the park, which would eventually encompass 70 acres. Krishnaveni, a Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) at Station Ghanpur, has already been given the task of locating and acquiring it by issuing a notification.

Following acquisition, the TSIIC would build the textile park’s essential amenities, such as the roads, drainage, and other structures.

According to the minister, the state government is putting the Dalit Bandhu programme into action, which would give each Dalit household a financial help package of Rs. 10 lakh. The minister recommended that the selection of Dalit Bandhu recipients be done by a lottery and clustering.

The monies “would be delivered to recipients in the district as and when funds are received from the government once the selection process is complete,” he continued.