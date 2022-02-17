Telangana: KCR to inaugurate ‘Mallanna Sagar’ on February 23

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate Mallanna Sagar, the project built under Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) fourth link, on February 23.

To solve the water problems of farmers who live in erstwhile Medak district and other nearby districts, the project was erected between Thoguta and Kondapak mandal in a hill area. Over rupees 6,805 crore has been used for the project and it is said to have a storage capacity of around 50 tmc.

The water will be supplied to the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, and will also used for the state’s industrial needs. The 30 tmc will be used for drinking water and 16 will release for industrial work.

Water will be supplied into the Konda Pochamma Sagar, Gandhamalla, Basavapur, and Singur projects as part of the fourth link of the KLIS, as well as to satisfy the irrigation demands of the Dubbak constituency and Mission Bhagiratha.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the project has been tested by filing up to 10 tmc of water since August.The government has acquired 17,871 acres of land for the project. The project, built in a globe shape of over 600 meters above sea level, has a depth of 557 meters. Over 40 tmc of water can be drawn from the project.

To commemorate the project’s opening, TRS District President and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said that a large public gathering will be held at Mallanna Sagar in Thoguta. After dedicating the project to the people of Telangana, the Chief Minister will address the crowd.