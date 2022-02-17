Telangana : Over 5000 primary schools to get a make over

Hyderabad: As many as 5399 primary and government schools are slated to get a make over as part of the Mana Ooru Mana Badi initiative of the state government.

The “Mana Ooru Mana Badi” initiave is aimed at strengthening the infrastructure at schools and colleges across Telangana. The first phase will cover 9,123 schools, out of which 5,399 are primary schools. 1,009 are upper primary schools and 2,715 are high schools across the state.

Among the districts, Nalgonda tops the list with 517 schools being selected for the implementation of the program. 26,053 schools across the state have been identified for the implementation of the initiative. Among these there are 18,240 primary schools, 3,164 upper primary and 4,661 high schools are slated to be revamped in a phased manner. The estimated cost of the program is Rs 7,289.54 crore.

The Mana Ooru Mana Badi inintiative aims to provide facilities such as, toilets with running water facility, electrification, drinking water supply, furniture for students and staff, painting, major and minor repairs, green chalkboards, compound walls, kitchen sheds, renovated classrooms, dining halls in high schools, and implementation of digital education.