Telangana: KCR to launch PRLIS on September 16

Hyderabad: The Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) to lift the Krishna River waters will be inaugurated by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on September 16.

The chief minister will launch the scheme with the press of a button at the Narlapur (in Warangal) intake point to provide water for the southern Telangana region, following which he will address a massive public meeting.

Also Read Telangana: Malla Reddy loses cool at 2BHK distribution event

After chairing a review meeting on the project here on Wednesday, KCR called upon the people to celebrate the launch of PRLIS in a grand manner by organising rallies on September 17 in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy districts.

During the meeting, officials of the engineering department informed KCR that the dry run was successfully conducted and the project was ready for a wet run.

KCR then announced that he would inaugurate the project at Narlapur and later perform special poojas to river Krishna.

He remarked that the Palamuru was ‘neglected’ by successive governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh and people had migrated to other places in search of livelihood.

“After the formation of Telangana, the BRS government has completed Bhima, Kalwakurthy, Koilsagar, and other irrigation projects in Palamuru,” said the CM.

“Because of this, reverse migration to the district has started. Palamuru will develop further once PRLIS is operationalised,” KCR added.