Telangana: KCR Urban Eco Park in Mahabubnagar to get exotic, rare birds

Hyderabad: Visitors to the KCR Urban Eco Park, a famous tourist destination in Mahabubnagar, will soon have the chance to see rare and exotic birds up close as an exclusive aviary is being built on the park’s grounds.

According to Tourism minister V Srinivas Goud, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is scheduled to visit Mahabubnagar on Friday and lay the foundation for the park’s bird enclosure.

“The 800 distinct exotic birds in the aviary would make it unique in the nation. The plan is to provide park visitors with a new attraction,” he said.

The minister visited the site on Thursday and met with forest officials there while being accompanied by district collector S Venkat Rao and other officials.

Also Read BJP uses central agencies to weaken opposition parties: Harish Rao

The aviary would be built in a two-acre area, the forest officials said. Visitors can stroll around the aviary’s built-in pathways and get up close views of rare, exotic birds that have been assembled from various locations.

The KCR Urban Eco Park is one of the largest eco parks in Asia, covering 2,087 acres, and the proposal has already received approval from the forest department.

As soon as the technical and administrative sanctions are approved, bids are put out for the project’s implementation, estimated around a time period of eight months.