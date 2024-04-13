Telangana: KCR warns of dharna at Ambedkar’s statue if Dalit Bandhu not given

Hyderabad: BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has warned the state government that if it fails to disburse the Dalit Bandhu to beneficiaries soon, he, along with all the identified beneficiaries will hold a dharna at Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue on Necklace Road.

Addressing a public meeting at Chevella during his campaign for Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, April 13, Rao said that though the BRS government had sanctioned Dalit Bandhu for 1.30 lakh beneficiaries across the state, the Congress government wasn’t releasing the funds for the beneficiaries.

Calling upon the people to make the Congress’ candidates answerable for failing to fulfill their party’s election promises, when they come to the villages for campaigning, Rao said that people should not play mute spectators and should fight to achieve what was promised to them.

“Congress came to power by luring the people through its guarantees, but it doesn’t seem like the Congress government is committed to the people. Four months have passed but Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima are not getting disbursed. They promised to procure all crops at MSP and that they’ll give a bonus as well. They promised scooty for young girls but they are perpetrating looty (loot). People should teach a fitting lesson to Congress for taking the people for a ride” Rao said.

‘Why should we vote for BJP?’

Questioning why the people should vote for BJP, which he claimed, has not established a single Navodaya school, college, or Kazipet railway coach factory in the last ten years of NDA’s rule, Rao pointed out that he had not heeded to Centre’s direction to fit meters to agricultural borewells when he was the chief minister.

Criticising BJP’s politics, he said that the Centre was behaving in such a way that “it is either Modi or ED”, to deal with its opponents.

Pointing out that those who were contesting from the Chevella Lok Sabha segment from Congress (Gaddam Ranjith Reddy) and BJP (Konda Vishweshwar Reddy) were earlier in BRS, Rao said that it was BRS that gave them political life when nobody even knew about them.

He urged the people to elect BRS candidates from all the Lok Sabha seats.