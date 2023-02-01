Telangana: KG to PG campus inaugurated under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister K T Rama Rao, along with education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy inaugurated the pioneering KG to PG campus at Gambhiraopet Mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district on Wednesday.

Developed under the ‘Mana Ooru – Mana Badi’ program which accords with chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s initiative to provide free education from KG to PG, government school students will have access to modern infrastructure.

‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’, is the state government’s flagship initiative for comprehensive development and strengthening infrastructure in government schools.

Built on a spacious six-acre, the campus bears a set up of modern classrooms, a digital library, a computer lab, a skill development centre and a sports ground.

KTR also had lunch with the students after the inaugural.

The programme will be implemented in three years with a budget of Rs 7,289 crore to benefit 19.84 lakh children of 26.065 schools.

The amount will be spent on setting up digital classrooms, construction of additional classrooms and taking up repairs to schools.

Likewise, the Tribal Welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod inaugurated the Mandal Parishad Primary School developed as part of the ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’ programme at Govindaraopet Mandal centre in Mulugu on Wednesday.

Thirteen primary and higher secondary schools in Mandals of Eturunagaram, Govindraopet, Kannayigudem, Mangapet, Mulug, Tadvai, Venkatarapur and Vazedu which even lacked bare minimum facilities have become posh matching corporate institutions.

According to district collector S Krishna Aditya, the facilities provided in these schools include additional modern classrooms, toilets, drinking water, kitchen sheds, walking tracks, greenery, dual desks, blackboards, digital classrooms, libraries, computer/ science labs and furniture.



