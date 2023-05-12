Telangana: Khammam cops to hold ‘mega job mela’ on May 21

Telangana: Khammam cops to hold 'mega job mela' on May 21
Poster launch of 'mega job mela' to be held in Khammam

Hyderabad: ‘Mega Job Mela’ under the auspices of Khammam police commissioner, Vishnu S Warrier will be organized at Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT), an engineering college on May 21.

The commissioner, after releasing a publicity poster on Thursday, said that 100 private corporate companies would set up stalls to offer jobs to around 4000 unemployed youth.

The job fair will begin from 9:30 am onwards for those with minimal qualification of SSC (Class X pass outs).

The cops have asked people interested to fill out application forms at the nearest police stations and submit their details by May 18.

Additionally, candidates have been directed to carry 10 copies of their resumes at the fair as multiple companies would be participating in the event.

The commissioner has urged the unemployed in the district to make use of the opportunity, the CP said.

Those interested may dial the following numbers for the respective areas. Tirupathi – 8712659238, RI-Admin Ravi-8712659234, RSI-Sateesh-9866919343, and HR-Chandar- 9000937805 for further details regarding the job fair.

