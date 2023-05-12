Telangana: Hall tickets for Drug Inspector recruitment exam out

Hyderabad: Hall tickets for the Computer-Based Recruitment Test (CBRT), conducted for posts of Drugs Inspectors have been released.

Students can start downloading the same from the website, until 45 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination.

CBRT will be conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on May 19 in two sessions, between 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

18 vacancies for the posts of Drugs Inspectors were notified by the commission in December.

TSPSC has directed the candidates to visit its website for further detailed notification and information.