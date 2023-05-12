Telangana: Hall tickets for Drug Inspector recruitment exam out

CBRT will be conducted by TSPSC on May 19 in two sessions, between 10 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 12th May 2023 11:33 am IST
Telangana: Hall tickets for Drug Inspector recruitment exam out
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Hall tickets for the Computer-Based Recruitment Test (CBRT), conducted for posts of Drugs Inspectors have been released.

Students can start downloading the same from the website, until 45 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination.

Also Read
Telangana: TSPSC notifies 18 vacancies for Drugs Inspector posts

CBRT will be conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on May 19 in two sessions, between 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

MS Education Academy

18 vacancies for the posts of Drugs Inspectors were notified by the commission in December.

TSPSC has directed the candidates to visit its website for further detailed notification and information.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 12th May 2023 11:33 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button